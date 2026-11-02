MHADA plans crackdown in areas slated for redevelopment in Andheri, Goregaon

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is planning to initiate a crackdown on illegal and unauthorised constructions on its land across Mumbai, especially those amidst redevelopment led by the authority, some of which are facing resistance from the residents.

The planned crackdown may be initiated after Diwali. (Representative photo | MHADA website)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the plans, the crackdown will roll out over the next few weeks.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Areas such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Andheri West, Motilal Nagar in Goregaon West, Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon West, Anand Nagar in Santacruz’s Vakola, Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli East, and Gorai and Charkop in Borivali West are among those likely to face action.

MHADA’s Encroachment Removal Department will carry out the demolition drive.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, shared that the team at Mumbai Board is currently examining cases of unauthorised construction in these areas and plans to initiate legal proceedings against developers and individuals found repeatedly carrying out illegal construction. The proposed action will be undertaken under the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Additionally, cases may also be registered wherever the available evidence and circumstances warrant criminal proceedings,” the officials said. The planned crackdown may be initiated after Diwali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Additionally, cases may also be registered wherever the available evidence and circumstances warrant criminal proceedings,” the officials said. The planned crackdown may be initiated after Diwali. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: 7 booked for ₹4-crore Mhada mill worker flats fraud

This comes at a time when several MHADA colonies across Mumbai are at different stages of redevelopment planning. Large housing clusters such as SVP Nagar in Andheri West, Motilal Nagar in Goregaon West, Bandra Reclamation and Adarsh Nagar at Worli are in the process of being redeveloped.

Residents from these areas have opposed the redevelopment plans questioning the manner in which they are being rolled out. People have termed the redevelopment process “undemocratic” saying that they have no say in the process. Residents and housing societies have even moved court challenging MHADA’s plans and decisions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On May 19, HT reported on the pushback faced by the authorities at several such colonies. At some of the housing societies that MHADA has included in its cluster redevelopment plan, the housing bodies were already in discussions with private developers to get their buildings revamped, which has now stalled.