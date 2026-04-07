MIB extends TRP freeze on TV news channels by four weeks

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has extended its direction to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to withhold television rating points (TRPs) for news channels by another four weeks, as the West Asia conflict continues. TRP is a way to measure how many are watching a TV channel or a specific show. (Image sourced form Forbes)

According to a fresh order dated March 31, 2026, the ministry asked BARC to continue suspending the publication of TRPs “for a further period of four (4) weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier.” This is the second such directive. The first order was issued on March 6, 2026, when the government initially paused TRP reporting for four weeks.

TRPs, a way to measure how many are watching a TV channel or a specific show, influence advertising revenue and competition among news channels.

With the latest extension, TV news channels will continue to operate without publicly available ratings for at least another month, unless the government issues further directions earlier.

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In the latest direction, MIB said the move is aimed at curbing “unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content” by some news channels during the ongoing conflict, as was mentioned in the last directive as well. It noted that such coverage could create panic among viewers, especially those with family or friends in affected regions.

The MIB order also states that the conflict situation “still largely prevails,” which is why the suspension has been extended.

The ongoing West Asia conflict began late February.

In response to a Lok Sabha question on April 1 about the pause on TRPs, the ministry said that during Operation Sindoor, several TV news channels were found broadcasting “unwarranted sensational and speculative content.” It added that such trends are common during crises and can increase anxiety among the public.

The ministry also noted that the earlier decision, that is of the March 6 directive, was “widely accepted by all stakeholders” and no objections were raised.