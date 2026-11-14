Midterm election results wouldn’t change India’s relationship with US: S Jaishankar at HTLS 2026

The midterm elections in the United States that delivered a setback for President Donald Trump and led to a victory of the Democrats in the US Congress would not change India’s relationship with the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the HT Leadership Summit 2026. (HT Photo)

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Speaking with R Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that there is consensus between India and the US on defence and security cooperation and other matters that are “not partisan" in the United States.

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“In some cases, we will be focusing on the administration, for example, trade negotiations because it is their jurisdiction. To some extent, it would matter. To some extent, we would be continuing what we are doing,” he said.

Deep Dive Would the US midterm election results change India-US relations? S Jaishankar said the election results would not change the overall relationship. He pointed to consensus on defence, security cooperation and other issues that are not partisan in the US. Which parts of India-US relations could be affected by a change in US Congress? Jaishankar said some matters, such as trade negotiations, could be affected because they fall under the administration’s jurisdiction. Other areas of cooperation would continue. How could the US midterms affect the India-US trade deal? Jaishankar said trade negotiations could be affected to some extent, but the bulk of the deal’s issues had been sorted out. He said the remaining concerns were more on the American side and hoped the deal could be concluded soon.

In the recently held midterm elections, the Democrats seized both the House of Representatives and the Senate from the Republicans. In the House of Representatives, the Democrats won 256 seats, while the Republicans won 169 seats, Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, the Democrats won 55 seats in the US Senate, leaving Republicans with 44 seats.

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Jaishankar on new world order

{{^usCountry}} The turbulence the world is going through could last a few years, maybe till the end of the decade, he said, adding that India's compass for navigating these choppy waters is the "lens of national interest". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The turbulence the world is going through could last a few years, maybe till the end of the decade, he said, adding that India's compass for navigating these choppy waters is the "lens of national interest". {{/usCountry}}

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He touched upon the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, and also spoke of the crises parts of Africa are facing.

Jaishankar spoke of a readjustment of the world order that includes the rise of new powers. The rivalry between the United States and China, he said, was one of the factors behind the ongoing frictions, but not the only one.