Min, MLAs head to Delhi amid CM post’s rejig buzz

A group of MLAs loyal to deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday travelled to New Delhi, bolstering speculations of a change in the state’s leadership, even as chief minister Siddaramaiah completes two and a half years in his latest term in office. DK Shivakumar (PTI)

Senior party members, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that minister N Chaluvarayaswamy and legislators Iqbal Hussain, H C Balakrishna, and S R Srinivas were among those who flew to the capital, where they are expected to meet members of the party’s high command.

The delegation also included a group of advocates from the Vokkaliga community, to which Shivakumar belongs, party insiders said, adding that around a dozen MLAs are expected to join the delegation on Friday.

The move follows an earlier meeting wherein several Congress MLCs held discussions with party general secretaries.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, former MP DK Suresh, who is Shivakumar’s brother, said that the chief minister would “keep his word”, adding that the government had fulfilled its commitment at its halfway mark.

Talk of a shift in leadership has persisted since the Congress won the state election in May 2023.

After an extended contest over the chief ministership, Siddaramaiah was chosen to head the government and Shivakumar was appointed his deputy. Reports circulated at the time that the arrangement included a rotational formula under which Shivakumar would take over after two and a half years, though the party has never confirmed such an agreement.

Siddaramaiah has repeatedly dismissed the suggestion and has insisted he will serve a full five year term.

Shivakumar has publicly echoed that position, even as some of his supporters have pushed for him to lead the government.

In July, Hussain had claimed that 100 MLAs would support Shivakumar if the question arose. Talking to media, deputy chief minister responded, “I don’t want any MLAs to bat for me.”

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said that the idea of a leadership change amounted to a “media creation.”

He said the government had a five year mandate and that “there is no kranti or bhranti,” adding that talk of him stepping down was unfounded.

He also explained that an earlier discussion with the party leadership about a possible cabinet reshuffle after two and a half years had been misinterpreted, contributing to the speculation.

The chief minister also responded to a prevailing superstitious claim that leaders lose power after visiting Chamarajanagar, saying that he deliberately travelled there and added, “My position has only strengthened. It has been strong from the beginning and will continue to remain strong.”