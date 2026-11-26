Ministers and lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have put their travel plans on hold amid expectations that the schedule for the Parliament session could soon be announced, people aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The opposition has questioned the delay in proroguing the monsoon session. (PTI) more less

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The monsoon session has not yet been prorogued, stoking speculation that a short special sitting may be announced ahead of the winter session that typically takes place in November-December.

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A lawmaker said there are no explicit instructions, but there is an “understanding” that a session may be announced at short notice and therefore lawmakers should be prepared. “There are indications that the session may be convened in the first week of December…” said the lawmaker.

The opposition has questioned the delay in proroguing the monsoon session. There has been no explanation from the government. Parliament affairs minister Kiren Rijiju has said there is nothing unconstitutional about the delay.

The delay comes against the backdrop of the government’s keenness to pass the delimitation and the Constitution amendment bills to implement 33% women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029, and to convene a special session.

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{{^usCountry}} The Union government has reached out to opposition parties to set aside political differences to pass the bills that seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50%. It has assured that proportional representation of states will be maintained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Union government has reached out to opposition parties to set aside political differences to pass the bills that seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50%. It has assured that proportional representation of states will be maintained. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed amendment seeks to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength from 543 to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The bills are a prerequisite for rolling out 33% reservation for women.

The opposition has stuck to its demand that the assurances be incorporated into the bills. Some parties have also suggested that the government should roll out reservation based on the current strength.

A new session requires the President to summon Parliament. Lawmakers generally receive at least a couple of weeks’ notice. The government can extend the existing monsoon session at short notice without requiring any fresh summon from the President.