The body of a 32-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who went missing while chasing suspected cattle smugglers near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district has been recovered from the Kushiyara River on Wednesday morning, two days after the incident, a senior BSF official said.

BSF Mizoram and Cachar Frontier deputy inspector general (DIG) Ahsan Shahedi said the initial investigation suggests that there were no external injuries on the body. (BSF) more less

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Constable (GD) K Venu, a resident of Telangana and posted at Harinagar Border Outpost (BOP) in Assam's Katigorah, went missing on Monday. BSF Mizoram and Cachar Frontier deputy inspector general (DIG) Ahsan Shahedi confirmed that Venu’s body was recovered at around 8.20 am on Wednesday near Steamerghat in Sribhumi district, downstream along the river.

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“Sad news. His dead body has been retrieved from River Kushiyara near Steamerghat, Sribhumi, after it was found floating downstream,” Sahedi said in a message to HT.

The DIG said the initial investigation suggests that there were no external injuries on the body. However, he added that the body will be sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for a postmortem examination.

The body will subsequently be taken to his home state by air, accompanied by BSF officers, where he will be accorded state honours.

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{{^usCountry}} The jawan’s disappearance had triggered speculation that he might have been taken into Bangladesh. However, the BSF denied receiving any such information from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The jawan’s disappearance had triggered speculation that he might have been taken into Bangladesh. However, the BSF denied receiving any such information from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). {{/usCountry}}

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“No, it is not true. He has not been traced yet. Comdt-level meetings with BGB also held but no positive outcome as yet. Search is still ongoing,” the DIG had told HT on Tuesday, responding to claims that the jawan was in Bangladesh.

The incident occurred early Monday near Harinagar BOP, when BSF personnel received specific intelligence inputs about the movement of four to five persons suspected of attempting to smuggle cattle through the border area.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), river police, and BSF personnel subsequently launched a search operation in the river to trace the missing jawan. The search continued until his body was recovered on Wednesday morning.