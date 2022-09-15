Home / India News / Mizoram CM seeks India’s proactive role in restoring peace in Myanmar

Mizoram CM seeks India’s proactive role in restoring peace in Myanmar

india news
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 01:06 PM IST

Zoramthanga met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed issues including the political crisis in Myanmar

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga. (PTI)
Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga. (PTI)
ByH Lalhlimum

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has sought India’s proactive role in restoring peace in Myanmar in the wake of the increasing influx of refugees from that country since the Myanmarese army ousted the democratically-elected government and seized power in February last year.

Zoramthanga met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed issues including the political crisis in Myanmar with which Mizoram shares a 510 km long international border. Zoramthanga said India must play a role in restoring peace in Myanmar.

The Mizoram government has said it will not push back the refugees until the Myanmar government assurances their security and resettlement. Over 30,000 people from Myanmar, including 27 lawmakers, have taken shelter in Mizoram following a crackdown on anti-coup demonstrators. A majority of them have lodged in relief camps, where they were being provided food and clothing.

Thousands of Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, have migrated to the state since the late 1980s.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out