Mizoram election results 2023: When, where and how to check results on December 4

Mizoram election results 2023: The counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly election will begin on December 4.



The counting of votes in Mizoram was earlier scheduled for December 3 (Sunday) along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Follow the full coverage of the Mizoram Assembly Election here.



However, the Election Commission on November 29 deferred the counting to December 4 (Monday) following appeals by political parties and organisations citing the special significance of Sunday for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.



The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held in a single phase on November 7. A voter turnout of 80.66% was recorded on the day.



In the northeastern state, four major contenders are in the fray — the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mizoram election results 2023: Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections on November 7.(ANI)

Most exit polls have predicted a tight contest between the two regional parties — MNF and ZPM. While two exit polls, conducted by India Today-Axis and Jan ki Baat-News 18, have projected ZPM as favourites, two others — ABP-Cvoter and P-Marg — gave advantage to the MNF. The Congress has been projected at third position followed by the BJP by the exit polls.



In 2018, the MNF ousted the Congress from power by winning 26 seats. The ZPM, which was formed a year before the previous polls, came second winning eight seats, relegating the Congress, which bagged five, to the third spot. The BJP made its debut in the Christian-majority state by winning a lone seat.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

While MNF, ZPM and Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats, the BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies. A total of 174 candidates, including 16 women and 17 Independents, were in the fray. The outgoing assembly had no women legislator.

Mizoram election result: When does the counting of votes start?

The votes for Mizoram will be counted on December 4. According to the Election Commission, the counting of the votes will begin at 8 am onwards.

The early trends will start tricking in as soon as the counting of votes begins. As per trend, the postal ballots are counted first, followed by the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Mizoram election result: Where and how to check the results?

To check Mizoram assembly election results, you can refer to various reliable sources, including official election commission websites, news channels, and dedicated election result portals of the poll body.

Here are some ways where you can check the latest Mizoram election results: