Election Commission changes counting date for Mizoram assembly polls to December 4

The Election Commission on Friday revised the counting date for Mizoram election to December 4.



“The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram,” the poll panel said in a statement. Election Commission of India (Representative Photo)

“The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday),” the Election Commission added.



The poll panel had stuck to December 3 as the scheduled day for counting of votes in Mizoram, along with other states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Major political parties, civil societies organisation and others had urged the poll panel to change the counting date as it falls on Sunday, coinciding with church programmes.

Mizoram's chief electoral officer Madhup Vyas had told PTI that counting of votes does not involve common people and they are free to do what they like on December 3 as only the designated staff who work directly under the EC would be involved in the counting of votes,

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on November 7. More than 80 per cent of over 8.57 lakh voters cast their votes to decide the fate of 174 candidates.