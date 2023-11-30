Mizoram exit poll results: Regional players likely to trump Congress, BJP

Most of the exit polls are predicting the victory of regional players in the Mizoram Assembly elections. National parties -- the Congress and the BJP -- are likely to lose the elections, said the polls. Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga(ANI)

According to the India TV-CNX exit poll, MNF is likely to win between 14 and 18 seats. The Congress will win 8-10 seats. The BJP will win between 0-2 seats. Others are expected to win between 12-16 seats. The majority mark in the 40-strong assembly is 21.

The Jan ki Baat exit polls gave between 10-14 seats to the MNF and 15 to 25 seats to the ZPM. The BJP is likely to win 0-2 seats. The Congress will likely won 5-9 seats.

The India Today- My Axis India predicted a clean sweet victory to the ZPM, with 28 to 35 seats. The MNF is likely to win 3-7 seats, the Congress 2 to 4 and the BJP 0-2 seats.

The ABP News-CVoter predicted a win for the MNF with 15-21 seats. The Indian National Congress is likely to win 2-8 seats. ZPM is likely to win between 12-18 seats. The exit poll said the BJP will not be able to open its account in Mizoram.

According to the Times Now-ETG polls, MNF will win 14-18 seats, the Congress will win 9-13 seats, ZPM 10-14 seats and BJP 0-2 seats.

In 2018 assembly elections, the MNF won 26 seats. Its leader, Zoramthanga, became the chief minister of Mizoram. The Congress won just 5 seats. The ZPM won 8 seats. The BJP had contested the elections in alliance with MNF and won only one seats.