Aizawl, Mizoram has recorded more than 20 lakh tourist arrivals from 2024 to September this year, with the state government now focusing on encouraging visitors to stay longer to boost tourism revenue, state minister Lalnghinglova Hmar has said.

Mizoram promotes longer tourist stays to boost revenue after 20 lakh visits since 2024

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a party meeting at the Zoram People's Movement office here on Monday, Hmar said the tourist footfall recorded from 2024 to September this year represented a significant opportunity for the state's economy.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He said tourism was among the sectors through which the government was seeking to generate greater economic activity and employment, while making Mizoram a more attractive destination for visitors.

"The government is aiming to encourage tourists visiting Mizoram to stay for at least three nights to increase local economic benefits. Infrastructure and tourist facilities were being upgraded from Sakawrhmuituai to Sialsuk through Sailam, involving investments of several crores," the tourism minister said.

Expressing apprehension that a sharp rise in tourist arrivals could also create challenges, he told the meeting that the state government was working with the Young Mizo Association and churches to institute visitor-support mechanisms and appropriate preventive measures.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} About the government's development initiatives, Hmar said two projects to support people engaged in handicrafts are being implemented by the labour, employment, skill development and entrepreneurship department with an allocation of ₹27.18 crore, which is expected to benefit around 3,200 people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About the government's development initiatives, Hmar said two projects to support people engaged in handicrafts are being implemented by the labour, employment, skill development and entrepreneurship department with an allocation of ₹27.18 crore, which is expected to benefit around 3,200 people. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The minister said the government had so far provided ₹191.52 crore as support price for ginger, asserting that beneficiaries were being selected on the basis of their produce rather than political affiliation.

He also stressed the need for austerity measures, including reduction in expenditure on ministerial vehicles, accommodation and airport reception arrangements. Steps to ensure proper attendance, timely salary payments, transparent recruitment and correction of pension-related irregularities were also part of the government's administrative reforms, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hmar, who is also in charge of the excise and narcotics portfolio, said the department is making progress in controlling drugs through Operation Jericho and Operation Trident, being executed in coordination with police and the Central Young Mizo Association.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.