    'Modi nicest looking, killer': Trump says PM makes him go ‘woah is this the same man…'

    Trump, speaking in South Korea, said PM Modi makes him sometimes wonder if it is the same man he knows.

    Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 11:14 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "nicest looking man", describing him as "killer". Trump was speaking in South Korea ahead of the official start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

    US President Donald Trump listens as Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington (REUTERS)
    US President Donald Trump listens as Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington (REUTERS)

    “Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy. He looks like he would like to have your father,” Trump was seen saying in clips of his address shared on social media.

    He is a killer, his stuff is…no, we will fight…," Trump said emphatically, adding, “Whoa, is this the same man that I know?”.

    Trump arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a series of high-stakes meetings with world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid renewed global attention on trade and energy cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

    India-US trade deal in the pipeline

    Trump's latest remark comes amid ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, in the backdrop of his 50% tariffs on Indian imports. He had announced 25% of these duties, that took effect back in August, as additional penalties on India for its oil trade with Russia.

    India has maintained that its energy purchases are driven by market forces and national security requirements rather than geopolitical alignment, consistently defending its right to secure affordable energy for its population.

    Trump's flip-flops on India

    Earlier this week, Trump described PM Modi as a “great person” and “a great friend” during a media interaction at the White House.

    Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, “Let me also extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. We had a great conversation… he’s a great person, and he’s become a great friend of mine over the years.”

    He added that their discussion focused “mostly on the world of trade.”

    Last week, aboard Air Force One, Trump also told reporters that PM Modi had assured him India would “not be doing the Russian oil thing.” When New Delhi later denied any such phone call, Trump responded, “If they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that.”

    recommendedIcon
