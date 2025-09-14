More women pilots in India than West: Scindia

Women make up 15% of India’s pilots, more than in any Western nation, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday, highlighting the country’s global lead in female representation in aviation. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that a daughter is no longer a burden, but rather a strong foundation for the future (ANI)

“India has the highest proportion of women pilots in the world, surpassing the US and Europe,” he said at an event in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, where he announced the expansion of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and laid the foundation stone of a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra.

“The Modi government has said that women have to be made the first priority. To take the country forward, the empowerment of women will do that for us,” Scindia said, urging parents to open accounts under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana scheme.

Launched in 2015 under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a savings scheme designed to encourage parents to save for the future education and marriage expenses of their girl child. According to the minister, over 34,000 accounts under the scheme have been opened in Morena alone, with more than ₹190 crore deposited. Across Madhya Pradesh, the number stands at 2.8 million accounts and over ₹7,300 crore allocated. Nationwide, the scheme has crossed 30 million accounts with deposits of more than ₹2.1 lakh crore.

In a post on X, Scindia said that a daughter is no longer a burden, but rather a strong foundation for the future. “I have personally contributed to the accounts of thousands of little daughters in Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, and Guna. My daughters, this account is the seed of self-reliance; move forward, carve your own path, and become an inspiration for the coming generations,” he wrote in Hindi.

On the postal infrastructure front, Scindia announced that Morena will now have its own Passport Seva Kendra, sparing residents the need to travel to Gwalior, Guna, or Bhopal. The center will also benefit adjoining districts of Sheopur as well as border areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and will provide 40 additional appointment slots daily.

Calling it a “symbol of convenience and empowerment for future generations”, Scindia said the new facility is part of the Modi government’s push to bring essential services closer to people.