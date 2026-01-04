Mortal remains of Punjab man who died in Russia-Ukraine war brought back

The mortal remains of a 28-year-old Punjab man, who lost his life in the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, have reached his home town Goraya in Jalandhar after an over a year-long wait. Jagdeep Kumar from Phagwara, whose brother Mandeep Kumar is missing in Russia. (HT_PRINT)

The man, Mandeep Kumar, was tricked by unscrupulous travel agents and later forced to join the Russian army. He died in a drone attack while fighting against Ukraine, his elder brother Jagdeep Kumar claimed on Sunday.

Jagdeep, who recently returned from Russia after searching for his brother, said Mandeep's mortal remains have been brought back. They were received at the Delhi airport on Saturday.

Also Read | ‘Deployed In Donetsk’: Men From Punjab, Haryana Now Part Of Putin’s Army After Ghastly Russia Trip

What happened? "I came to know about the death of my brother two months back after my DNA samples given to the Russian authorities matched with one of the bodies," Jagdeep told PTI.

To find his brother, Jagdeep went to Russia twice -- in February and October 2025. He spent almost three months in Russia and returned from his second trip on December 8.

Jagdeep said Mandeep, along with four others, travelled to Armenia in September 2023. From there, they were supposed to go to Italy.

Mandeep was promised that he would be sent to Italy for work but the travel agents took him to Russia instead and coerced him to join the Russian army, he claimed.

Jagdeep said he spoke to his brother the last time on March 3, 2024, and the call lasted 17-20 seconds. During the conversation, he asked to be rescued from Russia.

According to Jagdeep, Mandeep had a congenital defect in his leg and despite this, he was made to join the army and sent to the war zone.

Jagdeep demanded action against the travel agents for duping his brother and forcing him to join the Russian army.

He also appealed to the Centre to take appropriate steps to prevent any recruitment of Indians in the Russian army.

After returning from Russia last month, Jagdeep claimed that 10 Indians, who were recruited into the Russian army, had died in the war against Ukraine.

Of these, three belonged to Punjab and seven to Uttar Pradesh and Jammu, he said.

In September last year, India demanded that Russia end its practice of recruiting Indian nationals as support staff in its military.

New Delhi also demanded the release of all the Indians currently serving in Russian armed forces following reports of fresh recruitment of Indians by the Russian military.

India has also cautioned its nationals against taking up offers to join the Russian military in view of the inherent "risks and dangers" involved.