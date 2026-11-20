An unwed mother has a better claim of custody of her minor child, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, emphasising that a mother’s preferential custody rights cannot be negated by the absence of marriage or the applicability of any particular statute.

The court pointed out that the demands of a young child were unpredictable and required constant attention. (File photo)

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“In the case of a child born to unwed parents, the mother has a better prima facie claim of custody,” said a bench of justices N Kotiswar Singh and NV Anjaria, as it directed a lawyer father to hand over the interim custody of their four-year-old son to his German mother, who is based in Singapore.

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It held that the child’s welfare would be better served by allowing the mother to take him to Singapore, where she had made concrete arrangements for his schooling and could devote more personal time to his upbringing.

The court found that although both parents were equally capable of looking after the child, the mother’s parenting proposal was “realistic and more beneficial to the child”, particularly because she had demonstrated a proactive commitment to his education and had the flexibility to adjust her professional schedule to spend time with him.

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{{^usCountry}} The father, a successful lawyer who runs a busy law firm employing around 53 associates and practises across several cities, was likely to depend substantially on relatives and nannies to meet the child’s everyday needs, the court observed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The father, a successful lawyer who runs a busy law firm employing around 53 associates and practises across several cities, was likely to depend substantially on relatives and nannies to meet the child’s everyday needs, the court observed. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are well aware of the limited time a busy lawyer can spare for family members. In the present case, the family member is not an adult, but a small child of four years who is very energetic... who will require much more personal attention,” said the bench, expressing doubts whether the father could spare adequate time during the crucial years of the child’s development.

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The court pointed out that the demands of a young child were unpredictable and required constant attention, including preparing him for school, helping with homework and keeping up with hobbies and extracurricular activities. Despite the father’s assertion that he had a flexible schedule, the court was sceptical that he could provide quality time comparable to what the mother had planned.

“Because of the demands of work, he would be delegating a significant portion of parental responsibilities to others. We are concerned about this prospect, which, in our opinion, is not in the best interests of the child, who is already struggling due to the current lack of stability,” it said.

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In contrast, the mother, who is vice-president of a video platform, had submitted her employer’s work-from-home policy and its endorsement, demonstrating that she could adjust her working hours to be present for the child when he was not in school.

The court also found considerable merit in her education plan. She had initiated the admission process for the child at one of Singapore’s prominent schools, and identified alternative institutions in case that admission did not materialise. She had also placed on record communications with the schools and details of fees paid or payable.

The urgency of schooling was underlined by a report from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), which examined both parents and the child. The report found that the boy had been away from formal schooling for about four months and strongly recommended that he resume classes at the earliest, warning that the lack of structure and uncertainty in his routine were contributing to behavioural difficulties.

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The assessment also found that both parents were emotionally invested in the child, had adequate parenting capacities and shared a strong bond with him. Neither had a diagnosable psychiatric disorder. However, the court noted that the child was fluent in German and English, and could also communicate to some extent in Hindi, reflecting his close linguistic and emotional connection with his mother.

Rejecting the father’s argument that shifting the child to Singapore would uproot him from familiar surroundings, the bench said the four-year-old had moved between Delhi, Goa, Kolkata and Germany during his early years and was still at an adaptable stage. Stability, it said, came from the people around a child, the attention and affection they provide and the routines they establish, rather than merely geographical location.

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The court also stressed that the welfare of a child must prevail over the rights and interests of either parent, irrespective of the statutory framework governing custody. Referring to previous rulings, it said the law across several jurisdictions recognised the mother’s primary custodial position in cases involving children born outside marriage.

“There is no legal provision that disables the mother from having a prima facie claim of custody of a child of the tender age of four years,” said the court, adding that the mother’s preferential right did not exclude the father’s claim but established her better prima facie position.

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The court, however, put safeguards in place to protect the father’s access. It directed the mother to obtain a mirror order from a competent court in Singapore within three weeks, reflecting the Supreme Court’s directions, before taking the child out of India. She must also deposit ₹1 crore with the court to secure compliance with the interim arrangement.

The father will have daily video access for at least 20 minutes, visitation rights in Singapore and custody during the child’s visits to India. The mother must also bring the child to India during school vacations exceeding seven days.

Clarifying that its decision was confined to interim custody, the Supreme Court said the Family Court at Delhi, which is seized of the father’s guardianship petition, would independently decide permanent custody in accordance with law.

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