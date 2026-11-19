Five members of a family from Madhya Pradesh's Morena were injured after the car in which they were travelling veered off course and ended up ramming the divider on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana's Nuh, police said on Thursday.

Two women and three men were found injured inside the wrecked car, all of whom were pulled out and rushed to the nearby community health centre for treatment. (Representative image)

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Police said the victims were on a pilgrimage to Jammu and Kashmir when the accident took place near Khod Basai village under the jurisdiction of Rojka Meo police station between 2.45am and 3am on Wednesday.

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Two women and three men were found injured inside the wrecked car, all of whom were pulled out and rushed to the nearby community health centre for treatment.

Nuh police public relations officer (PRO) Krishan Kumar said that the condition of one of the male victims was critical.

"He was rushed to a hospital in Tauru in a government ambulance. The police later alerted their family members back in Morena about the accident, who are expected to reach Nuh soon," he said.

The PRO said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of the car, which then rammed the expressway divider and flipped.

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{{^usCountry}} "The victims were declared medically unfit by doctors. Their statements were yet to be recorded, from which more things, including their correct names and details, will be clear," he added. Valuables recovered {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The victims were declared medically unfit by doctors. Their statements were yet to be recorded, from which more things, including their correct names and details, will be clear," he added. Valuables recovered {{/usCountry}}

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PRO Kumar said that while undergoing treatment at the hospital, one of the victims told the emergency response vehicle team, consisting of head constable Bajrang, constable Prem and special police officer Billu Ram, that they were carrying a huge amount of gold jewellery and cash in their luggage, which was probably left unattended inside the mangled car at the spot.

"Learning about the valuables, the ERV team returned to the spot, which was almost six kilometres away, and pulled out all the luggage from the damaged car. During the search, gold ornaments, cash and an iPhone were recovered from the car," he said.

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Investigators said that the ERV team retrieved all the valuables from the luggage, recovered the iPhone from the debris, and afterwards moved the car from the fast lane to the roadside, where it had been lying, to ensure smooth traffic flow.

They said that the police team handed over all the valuables to the four victims undergoing treatment at the community health centre.