MP man dies after crude bomb hidden inside rasgulla explodes in his mouth, 2 held

Rajendra was talking with the accused, identified as Ramabhagat Barautiya, when the latter allegedly offered him the sweet, claiming it was a rasgulla. The device exploded inside Rajendra's mouth as soon as he took a bite, Dindori Kotwali police inspector Durga Prasad Nagpure said, according to a Deccan Herald report.
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The explosion caused severe injuries to his mouth and jaw. He was rushed to hospital but died a few hours later.
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The explosion caused severe injuries to his mouth and jaw. He was rushed to hospital but died a few hours later.
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Some rural communities use homemade explosive devices to kill wild boars. These are made by packing balls of dough with gunpowder, often sourced from firecrackers or quarries. The devices resemble rasgullas, which are soft, round sweets traditionally soaked in sugar syrup and eaten whole.
Two arrested
Police have arrested two men and charged them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. "The bomb, used by some tribal people in the area to kill wild boars, was offered to this man. It exploded in his mouth," police officer Rekha Singh told AFP.
"We don't know if the motive was to kill, or if it was a mischief. That is a matter of investigation," she added.
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The case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.
Police are investigating how the accused obtained the explosive device, the circumstances under which it came into his possession and whether another person was involved in procuring or supplying it.
The motive behind the incident is also being probed.
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Home/India News/MP man dies after crude bomb hidden inside rasgulla explodes in his mouth, 2 held
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