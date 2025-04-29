MP scientists study whether havan can bring rain

Smoke is an aerosol; aerosol particles help form clouds; clouds bring rain. Seers perform Som Yagya at Mahakaleshwar temple, Ujjain, on April 24. (HT Photo)

Havans (traditional fire rituals) create smoke.

So far, so good.

That could explain why a group of scientists is engaged in an exercise to determine the efficacy of havans in bringing rain.

Scientists from the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology and Scientific Council, Indian Institute of Technology, Indore, and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), have started a research project to find whether Som Yagya, a havan in which juice of a medicinal plant Samovalli (Sarcostemma brevistigma, a kind of oleander) is offered to the fire can purify the environment and promote cloud condensation , bringing about rain.

On April 24, around 15 scientists, with an army of instruments gathered at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, where seers performed a Som Yagya. They measured multiple parameters such as the release of various gases, changes in temperature and humidity, aerosol behaviour, and cloud condensation from April 24 to 29.

Facilitated by non-government organisation (NGO) Akshay Krishi Pariwar which aims to bridge traditional agricultural practices with modern ones, the study, scientists said, is aimed at validating religious beliefs and traditions.

Rajesh Mali , a scientist who retired from the India Meteorological Department and who is part of the effort said: “This is a unique project which started on April 24 and will go on for next a few years. In this project, we are measuring various things by using least 13 instruments. The two main instruments are Cloud Condensation Nuclei Counter (CCN counter) and a Tethersonde (an instrument that measures atmospheric parameters). CCN measures the concentration of aerosol particles in air to build blocks of cloud droplets. Tethersonde, a balloon with a sensor, measures pressure, temperature and humidity in the area where the Yagya is being performed.”

He added that other machines used include the Scanning Mobility Particle Sizer (SMPS) to calculate aerosol events.

Another scientist Dr Yang Lian from the regional office of IITM added: “After measurement, we will analyse the effect of Yagya on environment. We are noting down the data four times a day -- two times during Yagya and in morning and evening. The comparative data will help us to conclude our study.”

Anil Kothari, the director of Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, which is also participating in the research said, “This study will work as bridge between science and ancient practices of India. It will offer new insights in the field of environment and science.”

Akshaya Krishi Pariwar convener Gajanand Dange said that the purpose is to provide “scientific evidence” for traditional beliefs which are there for centuries. If the study fails, he added, the team will look for new machines which can measure the atmospheric changes better.

“Our motive is not to question the efficacy of Yagyas and its effect mentioned in the Vedas. Our effort is to provide supportive scientific evidence so that these traditional methods can be used by the scientists to deal with problems such as global warming and drought,” he said.

Experts HT reached out to declined comment on the scientific basis for the study.