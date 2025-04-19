MP teacher suspended after viral video shows him offering alcohol to students

A government school teacher was suspended in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district after a video of him allegedly offering liquor to his students went viral on social media, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, citing an official. The purported video shows the teacher offering a drink to young boys in cups in a room. (Image for representation/File)

The teacher has been identified as Lal Naveen Pratap Singh, who works at the government primary school in Khirhani village under Barwara block.

The purported video shows the teacher offering a drink to young boys in cups in a room. He can be heard telling one of them to mix water before consuming the drink.

Taking cognisance of the video, district collector Dilip Kumar Yadav directed the district education officer, OP Singh, to take action against the teacher, the official said.

Singh was suspended immediately under the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules on charges of misconduct, encouraging children to drink liquor and tarnishing the dignity of a teacher, according to PTI.

UP boy taught how to smoke



The incident comes days after a government doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun was booked for allegedly teaching a small boy how to smoke a cigarette, supposedly as a treatment for a cold.

The shocking video shows the doctor, identified as Suresh Chandra, putting a cigarette in the mouth of the boy, who is aged around five years.

Chandra then lights the cigarette with a lighter and repeatedly asks the boy to inhale, not exhale.

The FIR was registered on the complaint by Chief Medical Officer Narendra Dev Sharma under BNS section 125 at Kuthaund police station.

On his part, Dr Chandra has denied the allegations against him and said the cigarette was of chocolate and the video was made by the staff. After the video went viral, he was transferred to the district headquarters.