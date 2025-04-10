Man arrested after viral video shows him drinking 'alcohol', eating inside Delhi Metro: ‘Not breakfast, that’s a breach’

A man was apprehended by Delhi Police after a video of him consuming a drink and eating boiled eggs inside a Delhi Metro coach went viral on social media, triggering public outrage. The incident raised concerns about discipline and decorum in public transport, prompting swift action from authorities. A case was registered against him under section 59 of the DMRC Act. (X/@DelhiPolice)

According to officials, a complaint was received at the Yamuna Bank Metro Depot after the video gained traction online. Acting on the complaint, Delhi Metro authorities alerted the police, who later traced and apprehended the man from Burari. During questioning, the accused admitted to his actions but clarified that he was not consuming alcohol, as alleged in the video. Instead, he claimed that the beverage was a soft drink, specifically Appy Fizz. However, since his behaviour violated metro regulations, a case was registered against him under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Act.

Viral video sparked outrage

In the video, the man—dressed in a brown t-shirt and beige pants—was seen sitting in a regular metro coach. He pulled out a boiled egg from his bag and peeled it using the train’s metal handrail, a move that left many users disgusted by his disregard for hygiene. He then appeared to consume alcohol during the journey.

It remained unclear whether the footage was recorded by the man himself as part of a social media stunt or captured by another passenger. The video quickly gained traction, with social media users reacting with a mix of amusement and concern. “Now this is next-level meal planning,” joked one user. Another said, “DMRC should give him a lifetime ban.”

Responding to the viral clip, Delhi Police shared a video from their official X account, confirming the man’s arrest. The post was captioned: “Eggs & ‘Alcohol’ in the Metro? That’s not breakfast - that’s a Breach!! Break the rules, Face the consequences, Rules aren’t suggestions: They’re the law.”

Take a look at the video:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) prohibits eating and drinking inside metro coaches.

