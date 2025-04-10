A video featuring a poorly animated avatar of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan at a rave party in Pakistan has sparked anger - and laughter - among her fans. The video, shared by a DJ, shows the animated version of the actor dancing on a screen to with loud music in the background. An animated avatar of Kareena Kapoor Khan by a Pakistani DJ. (File Photo, Instagram/@mr.shotbox)

Hamza Haris, whose bio says he's a “Quintessential Karachi Boi,” shared the video on Instagram with a note explaining what inspired him to create the actor’s animated version. “Been working on this track for a minute, and I finally wrapped it up just in time for the show. I knew if I was gonna play it, it had to have a visual. The track was inspired while I was watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and I sampled that iconic moment when Pooh says—well, you know the line. So I thought, why not have Kareena Kapoor dancing? It’s iconic. It’s chaotic. And honestly, no one’s done that at a rave before,” he wrote.

“We pulled it off—and it was a hit. The crowd went wild. Just hoping Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan see this someday and get how funny, unexpected, and hype it was,” he continued.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, "POV: You're at a rave in Karachi, Pakistan and Kareena Kapoor starts dancing in front of you." The video then shows the dancing avatar wearing what resembles a formal outfit, with its hair tightly in a ponytail.

Take a look at the video here:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “This animation is sooooo bad, and why is looking like she is going to work?” Another added, “Stop working on the track and animation both.”

A third commented, “Hell nah this is NOT Kareena Kapoor.” A fourth expressed, “What? How? Is this for real? No ways. Hahahaha.” A few simply reacted using laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this video?