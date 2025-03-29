Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Want a perfect Ghibli-style DP for Instagram? 5 easy steps to get it done like a pro

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 29, 2025 04:57 PM IST

OpenAI's new Ghibli-style image generator went viral, flooding social media with AI art. Here are 5 steps to create your own Instagram DP.

The internet is buzzing with Studio Ghibli-inspired images as ChatGPT’s new feature allows users to generate artwork in the beloved Japanese animation style. From social media influencers and businesses to political parties and leaders, everyone seems eager to try this AI-driven trend.

Here are 5 steps to create your own Ghibli-style DP for Instagram.
Here are 5 steps to create your own Ghibli-style DP for Instagram.

(Also read: Avoid these 5 mistakes if you want a perfect Ghibli-style portrait using ChatGPT)

For those who wish to create a Studio Ghibli-style Instagram display picture, the process is straightforward. Here’s how free users can do it:

1. Access ChatGPT – Log on to the ChatGPT website or open the app.

2. Upload your photo – Click on the ‘+’ sign at the bottom left corner of the prompt box to upload an image.

3. Enter the prompt – Type ‘Ghiblify this’ or ‘turn this image into Studio Ghibli theme.’

4. Download the image – Once the AI generates the artwork, save it to your device.

5. Resize and upload – Adjust the image size as needed and set it as your Instagram profile picture.

OpenAI’s AI art push

Sam Altman’s OpenAI recently launched its most advanced image generator as part of a ChatGPT-4o update. This feature allows users to create images in the signature style of Studio Ghibli, the famed Japanese animation studio known for masterpieces like Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.

The iconic art style, pioneered by legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki, is characterised by hand-drawn frames, soft colour palettes, and breathtaking landscapes. Miyazaki, who has won two Academy Awards, brought this dreamlike aesthetic to life in films that continue to inspire generations.

The internet divided over AI-generated Ghibli art

Since the feature’s rollout, social media has been flooded with AI-created Ghibli-style images. Some users are uploading their photos to transform them, while others are generating entirely new scenes with simple text prompts.

(Also read: Want to create your own Studio Ghibli-style AI images? Try these 5 free tools)

However, the trend has sparked a debate. While many find the AI-generated artwork amusing and innovative, purists argue that it diminishes the painstaking craftsmanship of traditional hand-drawn animation.

Despite the mixed reactions, the fascination with Ghibli-style imagery continues to grow, proving once again that AI-driven creativity is reshaping digital art in unexpected ways.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Want a perfect Ghibli-style DP for Instagram? 5 easy steps to get it done like a pro
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On