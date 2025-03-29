Want a perfect Ghibli-style DP for Instagram? 5 easy steps to get it done like a pro

The internet is buzzing with Studio Ghibli-inspired images as ChatGPT’s new feature allows users to generate artwork in the beloved Japanese animation style. From social media influencers and businesses to political parties and leaders, everyone seems eager to try this AI-driven trend. Here are 5 steps to create your own Ghibli-style DP for Instagram.

For those who wish to create a Studio Ghibli-style Instagram display picture, the process is straightforward. Here’s how free users can do it:

1. Access ChatGPT – Log on to the ChatGPT website or open the app.

2. Upload your photo – Click on the ‘+’ sign at the bottom left corner of the prompt box to upload an image.

3. Enter the prompt – Type ‘Ghiblify this’ or ‘turn this image into Studio Ghibli theme.’

4. Download the image – Once the AI generates the artwork, save it to your device.

5. Resize and upload – Adjust the image size as needed and set it as your Instagram profile picture.

OpenAI’s AI art push

Sam Altman’s OpenAI recently launched its most advanced image generator as part of a ChatGPT-4o update. This feature allows users to create images in the signature style of Studio Ghibli, the famed Japanese animation studio known for masterpieces like Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.

The iconic art style, pioneered by legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki, is characterised by hand-drawn frames, soft colour palettes, and breathtaking landscapes. Miyazaki, who has won two Academy Awards, brought this dreamlike aesthetic to life in films that continue to inspire generations.

The internet divided over AI-generated Ghibli art

Since the feature’s rollout, social media has been flooded with AI-created Ghibli-style images. Some users are uploading their photos to transform them, while others are generating entirely new scenes with simple text prompts.

However, the trend has sparked a debate. While many find the AI-generated artwork amusing and innovative, purists argue that it diminishes the painstaking craftsmanship of traditional hand-drawn animation.

Despite the mixed reactions, the fascination with Ghibli-style imagery continues to grow, proving once again that AI-driven creativity is reshaping digital art in unexpected ways.