MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results releasing today at rskmp.in
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: RSKMP Class 5 and Class 8 results will be announced today, March 25. The results when declared will be available on rskmp.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh will declare MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results on March 25, 2026. The MP Board 5th, 8th results will be out at 11.30 am today. Students, parents and guardians who have appeared for the Class 5 and 8 board examinations can check the results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in....Read More
Students will need their roll number/Samagra ID to check the results on the official website.
The MP Board Class 5 exam commenced on February 20 and concluded on February 26, 2026. The MP Board Class 8 exam commenced on February 28 and ended on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link, how to check.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Category wise results of Class 5 in 2025
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, Class 5 category-wise results are given here.
SC: 90.55%
ST: 93.94%
OBC: 92.85%
General: 92.72%
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Credentials needed to check results
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The details required to check Class 5, 8 results are given here.
Roll No
Captcha code
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be out today
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh will declare MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results on March 25, 2026.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: rskmp.in
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Class 5, 8 results when out?
Open the official website, rskmp.in.
Open the 5th or 8th class result link, as required.
Enter your login details.
Submit and download your result.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Number of students appeared for class 5, 8 exams
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: More than 11 lakh students of private and government schools took the exam for class 5th, and more than 11 lakh students participated in class 8th exams.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 5, 8 exam shift details
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: When was Class 8 exams held?
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The MP Board Class 8 exam commenced on February 28 and ended on February 28, 2026.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 5 exam dates
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The MP Board Class 5 exam commenced on February 20 and concluded on February 26, 2026.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Login credentials needed to check results
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Students will need their roll number/Samagra ID to check the results on the official website.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 5, 8 results?
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Students, parents and guardians who have appeared for the Class 5 and 8 board examinations can check the results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Date: March 25, 2026
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Time: 11.30 am