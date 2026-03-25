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    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results releasing today at rskmp.in

    By Papri Chanda
    Updated on: Mar 25, 2026 9:08:43 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: RSKMP Class 5 and Class 8 results will be announced today, March 25. The results when declared will be available on rskmp.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results releasing today at rskmp.in
    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results releasing today at rskmp.in

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh will declare MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results on March 25, 2026. The MP Board 5th, 8th results will be out at 11.30 am today. Students, parents and guardians who have appeared for the Class 5 and 8 board examinations can check the results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

    Students will need their roll number/Samagra ID to check the results on the official website.

    The MP Board Class 5 exam commenced on February 20 and concluded on February 26, 2026. The MP Board Class 8 exam commenced on February 28 and ended on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

    More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link, how to check.

    ...Read More

    Students will need their roll number/Samagra ID to check the results on the official website.

    The MP Board Class 5 exam commenced on February 20 and concluded on February 26, 2026. The MP Board Class 8 exam commenced on February 28 and ended on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

    More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link, how to check.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 25, 2026 9:08:43 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Category wise results of Class 5 in 2025

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, Class 5 category-wise results are given here.

    SC: 90.55%

    ST: 93.94%

    OBC: 92.85%

    General: 92.72%

    Mar 25, 2026 8:56:13 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Credentials needed to check results

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The details required to check Class 5, 8 results are given here.

    Roll No

    Captcha code

    Mar 25, 2026 8:37:52 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be out today

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh will declare MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results on March 25, 2026.

    Mar 25, 2026 8:14:21 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: rskmp.in

    Mar 25, 2026 8:11:29 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Class 5, 8 results when out?

    Open the official website, rskmp.in.

    Open the 5th or 8th class result link, as required.

    Enter your login details.

    Submit and download your result.

    Mar 25, 2026 8:09:19 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Number of students appeared for class 5, 8 exams

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: More than 11 lakh students of private and government schools took the exam for class 5th, and more than 11 lakh students participated in class 8th exams.

    Mar 25, 2026 8:06:17 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 5, 8 exam shift details

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

    Mar 25, 2026 8:03:33 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: When was Class 8 exams held?

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The MP Board Class 8 exam commenced on February 28 and ended on February 28, 2026.

    Mar 25, 2026 8:03:09 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 5 exam dates

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: The MP Board Class 5 exam commenced on February 20 and concluded on February 26, 2026.

    Mar 25, 2026 8:02:49 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Login credentials needed to check results

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Students will need their roll number/Samagra ID to check the results on the official website.

    Mar 25, 2026 8:02:01 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 5, 8 results?

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Students, parents and guardians who have appeared for the Class 5 and 8 board examinations can check the results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

    Mar 25, 2026 8:01:29 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Date: March 25, 2026

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Time: 11.30 am

    News india news MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results releasing today at rskmp.in
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