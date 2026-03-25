MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026 LIVE: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results releasing today at rskmp.in

Students will need their roll number/Samagra ID to check the results on the official website.

The MP Board Class 5 exam commenced on February 20 and concluded on February 26, 2026. The MP Board Class 8 exam commenced on February 28 and ended on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link, how to check.