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MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Live: Class 10, 12 results releasing today at 11 am

MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The MP Board Class 10 exam was held from February 11 to March 3, 2026. The exam commenced with the Hindi paper and concluded with the Social Science paper. The exams were held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The Class 12 board exam was held from February 7 to March 3, 2026. The exam commenced with the Hindi paper and concluded with Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy, Physiology, and Health subjects. The Board will announce the Class 10, 12 results via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. ...Read More

The Class 12 board exam was held from February 7 to March 3, 2026. The exam commenced with the Hindi paper and concluded with Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy, Physiology, and Health subjects. The Board will announce the Class 10, 12 results via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials.