'Mr Prime Minister, you are great': Donald Trump's special gift to Narendra Modi

US President Donald Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented a special gift – a coffee table book ‘Our Journey Together’ inscribed with the message: "Mr. Prime Minister, you're great", signed by Trump. US President Donald Trump gifts Prime Minister Narendra Modi the book ‘Our Journey Together’ during their meeting at The White House in Washington, DC on Thursday. (ANI)

The 320-page book includes snapshots from the ‘Howdy Modi’ and ‘Namaste Trump’ events, where the two leaders openly expressed support for each other.

The ‘Howdy Modi’ rally was held in 2019 at a football stadium in Houston, drawing a crowd of over 50,000 Indian-Americans and featuring addresses by both Modi and Trump. Five months later, in February 2020, the ‘Namaste Trump’ event took place at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, underscoring the strength of India-US ties.

The book is available on Amazon and Flipkart India's websites for ₹6,000 to ₹6,873, and on the Trump Store for $100, reports said.

Handpicked pictures

The book captures iconic moments from his presidency. Each image and its accompanying text, focusing on key events such as the border wall initiative, his efforts in confirming federal judges, the creation of Space Force, and high-profile meetings with global leaders such as Kim Jong-Un, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin, were reportedly handpicked by Trump through his personal perspective. One memorable image featured in the book is from his visit to the Taj Mahal in 2020.

F-35 stealth fighters deal

Alongside presenting the book, Trump also announced that the United States would supply India with the F-35 fighter jet, marking a significant defence commitment. He further reiterated plans to enhance military sales to India, pledging billions of dollars worth of hardware to strengthen the defence relationship.

According to Bloomberg, Trump announced, "We’re also paving the way to provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters ultimately." This is indicative of a serious commitment to enhance defence relations while significantly increasing military sales.

Following a bilateral meeting, Trump was asked who he believed was better at negotiating a tariff deal during the talks. To which he replied, "He (Prime Minister Modi) is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest," he said with a smile.