MSME membership on GeM tops 1.12 million

The State-run Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has become a major support systems for domestic micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with their membership on the platform crossing over 1.12 million, securing orders worth ₹7.44 lakh crore as of November 30, about 44.8% of total transactions of the portal, the commerce and industry ministry said.

The cumulative transactions of MSMEs far exceeded the mandated annual procurement target of 25%, which reflects an expanding role of smaller enterprises in public procurement, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Similarly, GeM provides opportunities to women entrepreneurs, businesses run by underprivileged sections of society such as scheduled caste and scheduled tribes and startups to participate in government procurement and secure orders across sectors, it said.

Women-led enterprises have also registered increased participation on the platform. More than 2 lakh women-owned enterprises are currently active on GeM and have secured cumulative orders worth ₹78,066 crore, it said. “Their participation is supported through initiatives such as ‘Womaniya’, which focus on onboarding, training and improving access to procurement opportunities for women entrepreneurs,” it added.

Citing an example of active participation of micro and small enterprises (MSEs), it said that in November this year, a women-led MSE from Gujarat’s Vadodara supplied renewable energy solutions valued at over ₹53 crore to the Department of Heavy Industries (DHI).

During the same period, an MSE owned by an underprivileged community entrepreneur from Nagpur in Maharashtra supported surveillance infrastructure valued at ₹29 crore for the Central government, it said. A startup based in Mumbai delivered technology services amounting to ₹191 crore, securing high-value contracts within a short period of scaling up operations, it added.

Besides facilitating government procurement through online mode, GeM facilitates disposal of government assets through its forward auction module. The module involves a digital bidding process through which government departments sell assets such as scrap, e-waste, old vehicles, machinery and leasehold properties including buildings and land to the highest bidder.

Between December 2021 and November 2025, GeM’s forward auction module facilitated auctions worth more than ₹2,200 crore, conducted over 13,000 auctions, onboarded more than 23,000 registered bidders and enabled participation from over 17,000 auctioneers. These figures underscore that forward auctions are no longer a pilot initiative but have evolved into a nationwide digital mechanism for government asset disposal, it said.

“The impact of this shift is evident from multiple instances across the country. One such case is the auction of 100 EWS flats at Aliganj, Lucknow, conducted by the State Bank of India, which realised ₹34.53 crore through the GeM platform,” it said. Another example is the National Zoological Park, New Delhi, which had faced challenges in disposing of unusable and obsolete articles over an extended period. Through the forward auction process, the zoo achieved a highest bid above the reserve value.