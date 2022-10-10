Mulayam Singh Yadav death updates: Tributes pour for Samajwadi Party leader
Mulayam Singh Yadav death updates: After a prolonged illness, the founder of the Samajwadi Party and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh passed away at age 82.
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at 8:16 am on Monday morning due to multiple organ failure, according to people familiar with the matter. Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh. He has served as the chief minister of the state thrice and has also served in the Union government as the minister of defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 10, 2022 10:58 AM IST
Vice President expresses his condolences on Mulayam's death.
Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar expressed his condolences on Mulayam Singh Yadav's death. He said Mulayam is an illustrious political leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people.
Oct 10, 2022 10:52 AM IST
UP Governor condoles death of former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav
Governor Anandiben Patel has expressed deep grief over the demise of former Chief Minister and former Defense Minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Oct 10, 2022 10:49 AM IST
President Murmu says, ‘Mulayam’s death is a loss to the nation'
President Draupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the death of Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav. She said his achievements were extraordinary though he hails from an ordinary environment.
Oct 10, 2022 10:41 AM IST
PM Modi condoles Mulayam Singh's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mulayam distinguished himself in Uttar Pradesh and national politics.
Oct 10, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch, dies at 82
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has died at 82 after a prolonged spell of illness. Read more