Home / India News / Mulayam Singh Yadav death updates: Tributes pour for Samajwadi Party leader
Live

Mulayam Singh Yadav death updates: Tributes pour for Samajwadi Party leader

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 10:58 AM IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav death updates: After a prolonged illness, the founder of the Samajwadi Party and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh passed away at age 82.

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82. (File)
Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82. (File)(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at 8:16 am on Monday morning due to multiple organ failure, according to people familiar with the matter. Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh. He has served as the chief minister of the state thrice and has also served in the Union government as the minister of defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:58 AM IST

    Vice President expresses his condolences on Mulayam's death.

    Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar expressed his condolences on Mulayam Singh Yadav's death. He said Mulayam is an illustrious political leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people.

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:52 AM IST

    UP Governor condoles death of former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav

    Governor Anandiben Patel has expressed deep grief over the demise of former Chief Minister and former Defense Minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:49 AM IST

    President Murmu says, ‘Mulayam’s death is a loss to the nation'

    President Draupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the death of Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav.  She said his achievements were extraordinary though he hails from an ordinary environment. 

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:41 AM IST

    PM Modi condoles Mulayam Singh's demise

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mulayam distinguished himself in Uttar Pradesh and national politics. 

  • Oct 10, 2022 10:28 AM IST

    Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch, dies at 82

    Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has died at 82 after a prolonged spell of illness. Read more

Mulayam Singh Yadav's death 'irreparable loss', says Yogi; 3-day mourning in UP

india news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 10:52 AM IST

The office of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his son, announced that the last rites will be held at Saifai, Mulayam Singh Yadav's ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh.

File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin
'Key soldier of democracy during Emergency': PM remembers Mulayam Singh Yadav

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 10:37 AM IST

The announcement was made by his son Akhilesh Yadav, who is the current SP chief. Soon after, tributes started pouring in from across the political circle.

Image shared by PM Modi on Twitter as he condoled the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Image shared by PM Modi on Twitter as he condoled the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Mahadev Kurre and his son Juneshwar in Kaitha village. (HT Photo)
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 10:08 AM IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav, one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh, served as the chief minister of the state thrice and also as India’s defence minister

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI)
SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI)
ByRhythma Kaul
The melas are being held as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Skill India Mission. (PTI)
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch, dies at 82

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 10:39 AM IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav death: The SP leader was being treated at Gurugram hospital.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital on August 22.
Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital on August 22. 
BySwati Bhasin
Tata Tiago EV comes with two battery options with range anywhere between 250 kms and 315 kms. It also supports fast=charging.
According to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC), out of the total 2,843 km route of Eastern and Western DFC, more than 50% of the route work has been completed so far. (Representational Image)(File Photo / HT)
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road in New Delhi. (ANI)
The tiger was blamed for killing six people within a month. (Shutterstock)
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Asaduddin Owaisi has become 'bayan purush', BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said. (ANI)
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
