Thiruvananthapuram, A six-language digital platform offering travel information, details of facilities and local updates for Sabarimala pilgrims has been launched by the Keralam Local Self Government Department to make the annual pilgrimage safer and more convenient.

Multilingual SARAN platform launched to assist Sabarimala pilgrims more less

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The SARAN platform, developed by the department's IT wing, was officially launched by LSGD Minister K M Shaji.

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The 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season commenced at the Lord Ayyappa temple here on November 17.

The platform provides information on resting centres along routes to Sabarimala, basic amenities, travel facilities and local announcements through a single interface, according to an official statement.

Services are available in Malayalam, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, enabling pilgrims from different states to access information without language barriers.

Pilgrims can access the platform by scanning a QR code through their mobile browsers without downloading a separate application. It can also be added to the phone's home screen.

Using the location facility, users can identify nearby resting centres in order of distance or search for them by entering the name of the centre or local body.

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{{^usCountry}} The platform provides details of the capacity of each resting centre and facilities such as drinking water, toilets, bathing arrangements, parking space, mobile charging points, volunteer services and amenities for persons with disabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The platform provides details of the capacity of each resting centre and facilities such as drinking water, toilets, bathing arrangements, parking space, mobile charging points, volunteer services and amenities for persons with disabilities. {{/usCountry}}

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Its live map feature helps pilgrims locate nearby hospitals, police and fire stations, ATMs, petrol pumps and bus stations, with directions available through Google Maps, it said.

Daily pooja timings are displayed on the home screen. Updates on annadanam , special bus services and medical camps will also be made available. Pilgrims can assess the cleanliness of resting centres and register complaints through the platform.

Local Self Government Department Principal Director Divya S Iyer urged pilgrims to make maximum use of the facility.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department has intensified enforcement activities against the use of narcotics and tobacco products during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

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In various inspections conducted so far, the department has registered 96 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act , collected fines amounting to ₹19,200 and seized 300 grams of tobacco products.

The sale and use of all kinds of liquor, narcotic substances and prohibited tobacco products are strictly banned at the Sannidhanam , Pamba and along the pilgrimage routes.

A round-the-clock control room has been established to coordinate enforcement activities. Inspections will be intensified in the coming days, officials said.

Pilgrims can report complaints through the Sannidhanam Excise grievance redressal number, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.