‘Multiple encroachments to be removed from Sambhal’s Jama Masjid area': DM

The district magistrate (DM) of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, which witnessed violence between protestors and police over a court-ordered survey of a local mosque on November 24, has ordered the removal of “encroachments” from the area which houses the Shahi Jama Masjid, for which the clashes occurred. State police personnel deployed outside the Shahi Jama Masjid following religious violence in Sambhal on November 25, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

“Multiple encroachments are being seen around the area,” Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia told ANI.

Pensia said, “There was encroachment on roads, sewers, water bodies, and that too for a long time. We are undertaking an ‘abhiyan’ (drive) to fix it. We launched a campaign in Chandausi and we had decided we would start the campaign here in November. But we could not start.”

The DM stated the anti-encroachment drive will continue for “two to three months,” adding that more than 1,200 FIRs have been registered so far.

He stated, “The electricity department had no access to most areas of Sambhal. So, when we started in September, we registered 206 FIRs. In November, we had registered 689 FIRs. During the three months, we have registered around 1221 FIRs. We also plan to put armoured wire to stop electricity theft.”

With armoured wires, the administration plans to save “around ₹13-15 crores,” according to Pensia.

“We have ordered around 20 km of armoured wires for the area to reduce the risk of electricity theft. Moreover, the line will not get overloaded, as before the transformer used to get blown up. After this, people will only be paying what they use,” he said.

Over the past few days, the administration has been cracking down on illegal activities in the area.