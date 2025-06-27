Multiple power centres in govt,CM not in full control: Rajanna

Cooperation minister KN Rajanna on Thursday said that chief minister Siddaramaiah was not in full control of his administration and indicated that there will be changes in the political scenario after September. Without naming anyone directly, Rajanna compared the present scenario with the previous Congress tenure between 2013 and 2018. KN Rajanna (HT PHOTO)

“There are more power centres in the government now, unlike between 2013 and 2018 when Siddaramaiah was the only power centre. When there are more power centres, naturally, there will be more problems and confusion. So the CM has to function accordingly,” Rajanna told reporters.

Rajanna’s remarks have ignited speculation of a leadership crisis and internal disunity within the government.

Rajanna, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, implied that growing interference and internal divisions were impacting the chief minister’s ability to govern effectively. “Not only the media or Congress MLAs, but even people are sensing this change. I have heard people saying that Siddaramaiah’s style of functioning is not what it was during his previous stint,” he said.

The minister also hinted at possible political developments in the coming months. “Now the weather is very cool. Let September get over. You will witness changes (in state politics),” he said.

His remarks come at a time of speculation about a leadership rotation deal between Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, which was reportedly brokered by the Congress high command after the 2023 Assembly polls. According to the deal, Siddaramaiah would serve as CM for 30 months, with Shivakumar taking over thereafter.

Reacting to questions on whether Siddaramaiah had lost his grip over the government, Shivakumar dismissed such suggestions. “I don’t know. I don’t know about it. I have not heard about it. Whatever is there, my party’s high command leaders will come. I’m also speaking to all of them. There is nothing in that,” he said, adding, “The CM has not lost control. He has not lost control over the administration. Nothing like that. You media are blowing up things.”

However, discontent within the party has become more visible, with MLAs airing grievances in public. In a leaked audio clip of a phone call that surfaced last week, Aland legislator BR Patil alleged that bribes were demanded for the allotment of houses under the government scheme.

Kagwad MLA Raju Kage on June 23 expressed frustration over stalled development works and stated that the administration had “completely collapsed.” He also hinted at the possibility of him submitting his resignation.

Following these developments, Opposition leader R Ashoka said: “Karnataka’s Congress government under chief minister Siddaramaiah is not merely struggling; it’s in a state of utter free fall, having irrevocably stripped itself of all credibility and its fundamental moral authority to govern... More importantly, we are seeing MLAs openly losing confidence in the leadership, many feeling trapped and paralysed between warring factions within the party.”

Amid the escalating concerns, the CM has shifted into damage control mode. Upon returning from New Delhi, he met Patil, Kage, and housing minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan to address their concerns. According to leaders aware of the matter, Siddaramaiah urged the disgruntled leaders not to air complaints publicly and promised to resolve the issues internally.

The chief minister earlier met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala in Delhi, where he was reportedly told to manage the internal dissent and protect the party’s public image. Kharge was said to have expressed dissatisfaction over the situation, pointing out that it should have been dealt with earlier, the leaders added.

Siddaramaiah also met KC Venugopal on Wednesday, accompanied by social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa and Congress chief whip Ashok Pattan, where they discussed nominations to the MLC. According to people in the party, the high command is likely to take a final decision on the list after the return of Rahul Gandhi, who is currently abroad. One of the four proposed names may be revised.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is expected to visit the state within a week to take stock of the situation, a leader said.