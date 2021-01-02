e-paper
Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan

Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Lahore
Indian soldier takes cover as the Taj Mahal hotel burns during gun battle between Indian military and militants inside the hotel in Mumbai, India.(AP file photo)
         

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said.

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province.

However, the CTD did not reveal the place of his arrest.

“Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing,” it said.

It further said that Lakhvi, 61, was arrested in a case of terrorism financing registered in a police station of CTD Lahore.

“Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,” the CTD said.

The CTD said that in addition to belonging to proscribed organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated individual.

“His trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore,” it added.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
