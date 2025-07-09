Mumbai tense after police crack down on MNS protest amid language row

Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers as hundreds took part in a protest march to defend the Marathi “asmita” (pride) amid rising political heat following the attack on a shopkeeper for refusal to speak Marathi. MNS party workers had called the protest to counter a stir organised by traders after a local shop owner was recently thrashed by MNS workers for refusing to speak in Marathi at Mira-Bhayandar in Thane near Mumbai, India, (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

The march was organised by MNS and other pro-Marathi groups under the aegis of Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis maintained that permission had been granted for the rally, in which MNS leaders planned to participate, but the party insisted on a specific route which posed law and order challenges.

“There is no opposition to holding a rally. It was difficult to give permission for the route they sought. Police requested them to change the route, but the organisers were adamant,” the senior BJP leader said.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande slammed the government over police action.

“CM Fadnavis says he is ready to grant permission, but only if we change our rally route. This is a tactic to suppress our voice,” Deshpande said.

Minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said there was no discrimination between Marathi and non-Marathi communities when it comes to granting permission for rallies, but law and order cannot be compromised. “The state government is committed to ensure law and order during such protests,” he said.

“The action was taken to maintain law and order,” said a police official.

(With inputs from agencies)