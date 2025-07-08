Raj Thackeray's gag order to MNS workers amid Marathi row: 'Don't speak to media'

Amid the ongoing Hindi vs Marathi row in the state, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has issued a gag order to his party workers, asking them not to interact with any news outlets and to refrain from posting any reaction videos on social media. MNS workers have been protesting against traders for allegedly not speaking Marathi.(AFP)

In a post on X on Tuesday night, Thackeray said, "A clear directive... No one from the party should interact with newspapers, news channels, or any digital media. Likewise, absolutely do not post videos of your reactions on social media."

He further said that the designated spokespersons of the MNS should also not hold any interactions with the media without his permission.

"And those spokespersons officially assigned the responsibility of interacting with the media should also not engage with any form of media without consulting me or obtaining my permission, nor should they express themselves on social media," he added.

