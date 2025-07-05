‘Hit below… Don't shoot video': Raj Thackeray to MNS workers amid Marathi row

After two decades of political estrangement, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray shared a stage in Mumbai in a rare display of unity amid the Marathi row in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai.(PTI file)

The event in Worli was called to celebrate the Maharashtra government's rollback of an order regarding the "imposition" of the Hindi language.

Addressing the event, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray responded to the ongoing language row and criticism against his party workers. He told MNS workers "not to assault people for not speaking Marathi."

The MNS leader, however, said if someone shows useless drama, “you must hit below their eardrums”.

"Be it Gujarati or anyone else here, must know Marathi, but there is no need to beat people for that if they don’t speak Marathi. But if someone shows useless drama, you must hit below their eardrums," Raj Thackeray said.

He also advised against recording the video of the incident, saying, "Let the person beaten up tell that he has been beaten up."

The remark comes after the Maharashtra government in April this year implemented a three-language policy making Hindi mandatory as a third language in primary schools. The move drew huge backlash from the Opposition and language advocacy groups, following which it was revoked.

Raj cites Balasaheb's English medium example

Raj Thackeray also emphasised that there was no link between Marathi pride and an English-medium education.

The MNS leader went on to cite the example of Dada Bhuse, who studied in Marathi schools and later became a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet.

"They say that our children have learnt in English medium schools. So what? Dada Bhuse studied in Marathi schools and became a minister. Devendra Fadnavis studied in an English-medium school and became the Maharashtra CM. So what?" he said.

He went on to add that his father Shrikant Thackeray and uncle Balasaheb Thackeray also studied in English medium schools.

"Can anyone raise a question about their love for Marathi? Tomorrow, I will learn Hebrew also. Will anyone raise a question about my pride in Marathi?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he and Raj have come together to stay united and to capture power in the Mumbai civic body and Maharashtra.