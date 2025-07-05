Maharashtra: Uddhav, Raj vow to join hands amid Hindi row

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in a joint victory rally at Worli in Mumbai on Saturday vowed to join hands for the Marathi language and Marathi Manoos in the backdrop of the state government ‘s move to introduce Hindi in primary schools. The two leaders were sharing the dais after 20 years MNS chief Raj Thackeray (left) and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a joint victory rally at Worli, in Mumbai, on Saturday. (PTI)

Thackeray brothers attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti government over what they called the “conspiracy to divide” the people in the name of language, caste and religion. Raj Thackeray also sarcastically thanked chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for bringing them together, which they said even Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray could not do.

The joint victory rally to celebrate the state government decision to scrap the decision of imposition of Hindi was held at Worli with 8000-plus capacity dome as well the NSCI complex housing it was jam packed well ahead of the main event. Leaders from opposition parties, including NCP-SP, Congress, CPI(M), Peasants And Workers Party were present, though the stage was occupied by the two brothers.

Uddhav Thackeray, who spoke after Raj Thackeray, hinted at their coming together in the forthcoming local body elections, though Raj said that what will happen in the future cannot be predicted at this juncture. “We have come together on the issue of Marathi and let me assure the Marathi people gathered here that we will stay together in future too,” he said.

Uddhav said that BJP has been dividing people across the country, and it will be replicated in Maharashtra too. “They divided people in the name of caste in Gujarat in 2017 elections, by dividing Patel and non-Patels, to win the elections. They divided Jats and non Jats in Haryana to win elections. Similar formula was replicated in Maharashtra in Assembly elections by engineering rift between Maarathas and non Maarathas. They will try to divide Marathi speaking people in the name of castes again, but it’s time to stand together for the sake of Marathi,” he said .

Uddhav also slammed Fadnavis’s statement of calling the attack on businessmen in Mira Road as hooliganism. He said if Mararthi people asking for justice is hooliganism, then they will continue to do it.

Raj Thackeray said that what his grandfather, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, and some others could not do has been done by Devendra Fadnavis. “Honourable Balasaheb and a few others tried to bring us together but failed, but it has been done successfully by Fadnvis. We are sharing the dais after 20 years. I do not know what will happen next, but we should all try and fulfill the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray, “ he said.

He further said, “Even LK Advani went to a Christian missionary school but that doesn’t affect his Hindutva. Politicians from BJP, actors, musicians, politicians from South went to English medium schools but that does not affect their love for their mother tongue. The BJP has been trying to slam us by raising the issue of the medium of teaching in schools our children learn in, but that does not stop us from safeguarding Marathi.”

He said that the BJP has tested waters by imposing Hindi and if they succeed in it, they will attempt to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. “They imposed Hindi to test the waters. They imposed it without holding deliberation with stakeholders and experts. You have power in the legislature but we have power on the streets,” he said.

Raj further asked if Hindi is so powerful, then why the Hindi speaking states are backward compared to other states. “Why didn’t Hindi help them to progress?”