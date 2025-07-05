'So what?': Raj Thackeray cites uncle Balasaheb's English medium school example amid Marathi pride debate

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday upped the ante against Hindi "imposition" in the state, reiterating his love for the Marathi language. MNS chief Raj Thackeray (left) and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a joint victory rally in Mumbai(HT_PRINT)

He also emphasised that there was no link between Marathi pride and an English-medium education. Citing that he often gets arguments linking the two things, Raj Thackeray said, "They say that our children have learnt in English medium schools. So what? Dada Bhuse studied in Marathi schools and became a minister. Devendra Fadnavis studied in an English-medium school and became the Maharashtra CM. So what?"

His remarks came during a joint rally conducted by his party and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction in Mumbai's Worli, in a reunion of brothers that came following a rivalry of 20 years.

Thackeray also said that his father Shrikant Thackeray and uncle Balasaheb Thackeray, both studied in English medium schools. "Can anyone raise a question about their love for Marathi? Tomorrow, I will learn Hebrew also. Will anyone raise a question about my pride in Marathi?" he asked.

He also said that everyone in Maharashtra must know how to speak Marathi, but said there was no need to beat anyone up if they don't. His remarks came in light of increased incidents of people being targeted in Maharashtra for either not knowing or refusing to speak in Marathi.

"Be it Gujarati or anyone else here, must know Marathi, but there is no need to beat people for that if they don't speak Marathi. But if someone shows useless drama, you must hit below their eardrums. I tell you one more thing: if you beat someone, don't make a video of the incident. Let the person beaten up tell that he has been beaten up, you don't need to tell everyone that you have beaten someone," he added.

In April this year, the Maharashtra government implemented a three-language policy making Hindi mandatory as a third language in primary schools in the state. The move drew huge backlash from the Opposition and language advocacy groups, following which it was revoked.

(With ANI inputs)