Thackeray brothers reunite after 20 years | First visuals surface

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reunited on Saturday as the two regional parties come together amid the three-language row. The reunion, which comes after 20 years, was announced in order to celebrate the Maharashtra government's roll back of the three-language policy in primary schools.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The reunion, which comes after 20 years, was announced in order to celebrate the Maharashtra government's roll back of the three-language policy in primary schools. As per the parties, this polic “imposed” Hindi on primary school students.

The Thackeray brothers' reunion also comes ahead of the local body polls in the state. Shiv Sena UBT and MNS are both working to increase their strength among voters after the major loss in the 2024 state elections, where Shinde Sena and the BJP swept the vote and formed the state government.

Shiv Sena UBT secured 20 seats in the Maharashtra elections, whereas the MNS drew a blank.

Both parties - Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - are known for their push towards Maratha identity and language. The reunion of the parties comes amid the three-language row with the Central government.

The last time the two leaders shared a stage was in 2005 during the election campaign for the Malvan assembly seat. This was also shortly after Narayan Rane had quit the undivided Shiv Sena.

The same year, Raj Thackeray quit the Shiv Sena and floated MNS in 2006.

The "victory gathering" has been jointly organised at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai's Worli, which is also the assembly constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Despite being a major political event, both parties agreed to not use any flag, banners or symbols.