Hindi ‘imposition’ row explained: What led to Thackeray cousins reuniting after 20 years?

Cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray shared a stage after nearly two decades on Friday, at a ‘victory rally’ organised by Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The MNS chief said that the state government's withdrawal of the three-language policy was due to the “unity” displayed by the Marathi people.(Hindustan Times)

The cousins shared a hug on stage, putting up a united front at the ‘Awaj Marathicha’ (voice of Marathi) rally. Thousands of MNS and Sena (UBT) workers also reached the NSCI Dome campus in Worli to attend the event.

In his address at the rally, Raj Thackeray said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had managed to do what Balasaheb Thackeray couldn't – bringing him and Uddhav together.

The MNS chief also said that the state government's withdrawal of the three-language policy was due to the “unity” displayed by the Marathi people.

The Maharashtra government orders on the three-language formula – issued on April 16 and 17 – kicked up a political storm in the state, leading to both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray joining hands in protesting against it.

What was the Hindi ‘imposition’ row?

The Maharashtra government introduced the three-language formula in April, making Hindi a mandatory third language in for Classes 1 to 5. The order pertained to Marathi- and English-medium schools, with Hindi being compulsory unless at least 20 students in a class opt for an alternative.

Following this, the Sena (UBT) and the MNS lodged strong protests against the policy, with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) backing them. The parties also held press conferences against the “imposition” of Hindi in Maharashtra.

Uddhav said that the Mahayuti government's decision was similar to announcing a “language emergency” in Maharashtra, adding that he was not against Hindi but was opposed to its “imposition” in the state.

Raj too urged the Marathi people to unite against the police, saying, “The government should know what Maharashtra wants.” He further said that he would also speak to other political parties, while claiming that the policy was a “conspiracy” to undermine the importance of Marathi in the state.

While both Raj and Uddhav's parties planned separate protests on July 6 and July 7, the cousins eventually decided to join hands and hold a protest rally on July 5.

The Maharashtra government then rolled back the policy on June 29, revoking both GRs on the formula. However, CM Fadnavis announced a committee under former Planning Commission member Narendra Jadhav, which would recommend the steps to be taken to implement the three-language formula in schools.

After the withdrawal of the policy, both the Sena (UBT) and MNS decided to convert the protest rally into a ‘victory rally’, issuing a joint invite for the same.

“Did we make the government bow down? Yes! This celebration will be yours and we were merely fighting on behalf of you," the invite, which did not bear any party symbols or flags, said. The invite mentioned both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray as the hosts.