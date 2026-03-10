Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on heatwave alert as temperatures soar | See full weather forecast

Mumbai and its nearby areas seared under rising temperatures on Tuesday afternoon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning. Mumbai heatwave alert: Mumbai is expected to experience very warm weather conditions through the week, according to IMD. (PTI)

The weather department issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, cautioning that heatwave conditions are likely as temperatures remain significantly above normal levels in the region.

Mumbai will experience heat conditions for the next few days, according to the weather department. On March 10, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature may settle at of 24 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD, and the heatwave conditions in Mumbai are expected to persist throughout the day.

Why Is Mumbai experiencing unusual weather pattern? Such high temperatures this early in March are uncommon and the trend reflects a broader pattern of early-season heat across parts of western India this year, NDTV reported citing a weather expert.

Mumbai weather forecast for the week Mumbai is expected to experience very warm weather conditions through the week, with temperatures remaining above the usual seasonal levels and skies largely clear, according to the forecast issued by IMD.

On March 10, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to reach 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius. The day is forecast to witness heatwave conditions, making it one of the hottest days of the week.

On March 11, the temperature is expected to dip slightly but remain high, with a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius. Weather conditions are likely to remain mainly clear, though the day may feel hot and humid, particularly during the afternoon hours, as the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday.

From March 12 onward, temperatures are expected to remain relatively steady. On March 12 and March 13, the city is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 23 degrees Celsius, with mainly clear skies and no weather warnings issued for these days.

Similar weather is expected to continue later in the week. On March 14, the maximum temperature may rise slightly to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum remains 23 degrees Celsius.

On March 15 and March 16, temperatures are again forecast to stay around 35 degrees Celsius during the day and 23 degrees Celsius at night, with clear skies and stable weather conditions prevailing across Mumbai. IMD's heatwave alert in others areas too IMD has warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and north Konkan on March 10, while Gujarat state is likely to witness similar conditions on March 10 and March 11.

The weather department has also forecast heatwave conditions in isolated areas of West Rajasthan and Vidarbha on March 10 and March 11, with north Konkan expected to experience heatwave conditions on March 11 and parts of Gujarat likely to continue witnessing heatwave conditions on March 12.

In addition, the IMD has said that hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of coastal areas of Gujarat between March 10 and March 13.