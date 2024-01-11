close_game
News / India News / Murasoli Trust receives relief from Madras HC

Murasoli Trust receives relief from Madras HC

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Jan 11, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Based on a writ petition filed by the Murasoli Trust, justice S M Subramaniam has set aside the notice and directed a fresh inquiry

The Madras high court on Wednesday quashed a notice issued to Murasoli Trust by BJP leader L Murugan when he was vice chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in connection with title to a land.

The additional solicitor general of India submitted that point of jurisdiction of the NCSC is untenable (HT file photo)

Based on a writ petition filed by the Murasoli Trust, Justice S M Subramaniam has set aside the notice and directed a fresh inquiry. The court directed the NCSC to issue a fresh notice and then hear the parties.

Murasoli Trust is in occupation and the erstwhile owner of the property, named Anjugam Pathippagam, had leased out a portion of the property to the petitioner, the trustee of Murasoli Trust and DMK’s organising secretary R S Bharathi. Subsequently, the petitioner purchased the property and patta has been transferred in his name. A complaint has been registered by a person, R Srinivasan with the NCSC, stating that the subject land is a panchami land assigned to the scheduled caste people which has been illegally transferred. The complaint was registered by the NCSC and a notice was issued to Bharathi.

Advocate P Wilson appearing for Bharathi raised issues — if the complaint is maintainable since it is filed by Srinivasan who is not an SC and hence not aggrieved and if NCSC possesses powers of civil court for purpose of granting declaration of title or other reliefs over an immovable property. “Therefore, NCSC has exceeded its jurisdiction by entertaining a vague complaint,” argued Wilson. “…intended to score political mileage and to defame the petitioner. Therefore, the writ of prohibition is entertainable.”

The additional solicitor general of India submitted that point of jurisdiction of the NCSC is untenable. Article 338 of the Constitution stipulates the duties of NCSC is to investigate and monitor all matters relating to the safeguards provided for the SCs under the Constitution or under any other law for the time being in force or under any order of the government and to evaluate the working of such safeguards, ASG argued.

“The ground of malafideness/political vendetta coexist with other grounds raised in the petition,” HC said. “The argument of political vendetta ought to be examined alongside other grounds raised in the petition and not as solitary ground…. The court finds that in a multitude of petitions especially those concerning political parties, there has been an indiscriminate use of the argument of malafideness/political vendetta. It is a fact that petitions are not devoid of vendetta. But can the entire petition be dismissed at the threshold only because it was lodged with a dose of vendetta. The importance accorded to the complaint should travel beyond this point.”

HC said that based on the documents provided by the Tamil Nadu government and other evidence, it cannot be adjudicated in the present writ proceedings. The notice issued by Murugan lost its relevance, after he was made Union minister of state in 2021 and is presently not holding the post of Vice Chairman of NCSC, the court said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Thursday, January 11, 2024
