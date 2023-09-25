News / India News / SC pulls up UP govt for ‘shoddy probe’ into Muzaffarnagar school slap case

SC pulls up UP govt for ‘shoddy probe’ into Muzaffarnagar school slap case

ByHT News Desk
Sep 25, 2023 01:24 PM IST

The Supreme Court sought a report from the UP government on the implementation of the RTE Act in the state.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for a shoddy probe into a case lodged in Muzaffarnagar against a woman teacher, who allegedly encouraged her students to slap a Muslim classmate and made communal remarks at a private school, directs an IPS officer to monitor and submit reports.

The woman teacher had allegedly encouraged her students to slap a Muslim classmate and made communal remarks at a private school.
The woman teacher had allegedly encouraged her students to slap a Muslim classmate and made communal remarks at a private school.

The court also sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the implementation of the Right To Education Act or RTE in the state, besides ensuring proper counselling for the victim child and other students involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out