SC pulls up UP govt for ‘shoddy probe’ into Muzaffarnagar school slap case

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for a shoddy probe into a case lodged in Muzaffarnagar against a woman teacher, who allegedly encouraged her students to slap a Muslim classmate and made communal remarks at a private school, directs an IPS officer to monitor and submit reports. The woman teacher had allegedly encouraged her students to slap a Muslim classmate and made communal remarks at a private school.

The court also sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the implementation of the Right To Education Act or RTE in the state, besides ensuring proper counselling for the victim child and other students involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON