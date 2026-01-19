Grace Collins — the American activist who recently registered to lobby in the United States on behalf of a Naga organisation — has told Hindustan Times that her work is independent and not controlled by any government, faction or political group. My work on Naga not controlled by any faction or govt: US activist

Between 2003-11, Collins lobbied on behalf of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-IM (NSCN-IM) as its “Ambassador” in the United States, as HT had reported earlier. Her work focused on shaping public opinion in favour of the NSCN-IM as it engaged in peace talks with the Indian government.

Lobbying disclosures revealed that Collins, after a gap of 14 years, will resume her earlier activities on behalf of One Naga Voice, which refers to itself as a “non-armed, civic, and faith-driven movement/organisation”.

“My work on Naga and other human-rights issues is independent and not directed or controlled by any organization, faction, or government,” said Collins in a mailed statement responding to HT’s queries.

During her earlier work for the NSCN-IM, Collins was financially remunerated for her activities and worked closely with Isak Chishi Swu, the former chairman of the group. Collins also flew to Bangkok several times to meet the senior leadership of the NSCN-IM.

In particular, Collins sought a greater US role in talks that were ongoing between the Indian government and the NSCN. She attempted to create support for a US fact finding mission to Nagaland and a forum for US officials to observe peace talks between the Indian government and the NSCN.

Collins also lobbied US politicians in order to raise awareness on the NSCN. According to disclosures reviewed by HT, Collins contacted Congressman Dan Burton, who was long seen as a critic of India, and Congressman Dana Rohrabacher. Collins also met the offices of then-Congressman Chris Van Hollen, who now represents Maryland in the US Senate, as well as California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was then Mayor of San Francisco. Collins also sought to lobby United Nations agencies and Christian activist groups in the United States.

Consistent with her statements in the past, Collins also criticised the Indian government’s handling of issues related to Nagaland, including the use of laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as anti-conversion laws in her statement to HT.

However, Collins says she does not intend to advocate for any specific political outcomes for the Naga people.

“I do not advocate political outcomes; such decisions belong solely to the Naga people themselves. I report and analyze what the majority of Naga people have expressed as their aspirations for the future,” Collins said in her statement. Her previous advocacy centred around the movement for Nagalim, which refers to a separate and independent homeland for the Naga peoples in parts of India and Myanmar.

Collins will now lobby for One Naga Voice, which also refers to Nagalim in a brief introductory note that was included in Collins’ lobbying disclosure with the US Department of Justice.

In her responses to HT, Collins also states that she intends to push for “peaceful dialogue” on the issue.

“I support peaceful dialogue and civil-society engagement rather than violence. There is no justification for this situation to remain unresolved in 2026 after more than 600 rounds of peace talks,” she added.