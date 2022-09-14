Home / India News / Mysterious underground sounds in Maharashtra village without seismic activity create panic

Mysterious underground sounds in Maharashtra village without seismic activity create panic

Published on Sep 14, 2022

District officials have asked experts from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism to investigate the bizarre events in order to get a scientific explanation.

By Kanishka Singharia

Over the past few days, mysterious underground sounds have been heard in Hasori village in Maharashtra's Latur district, causing villagers to fear. Locals reported having heard the unusual subterranean sounds since September 6.

District officials have asked experts from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism to investigate the bizarre events in order to get a scientific explanation.

Hasori village is 28 kilometres from Killari, the location of a devastating earthquake that killed almost 9,700 people in 1993. However, according to local officials, no seismic activity has been detected in the region since then.

On Tuesday, Latur district collector Prithviraj B P visited the hamlet for a ground inspection and spoke with the locals. He urged the people not to panic.

A team of specialists from Nanded's Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University will visit the area on Wednesday, officials added.

(With inputs from agency)

