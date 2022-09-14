Mysterious underground sounds in Maharashtra village without seismic activity create panic

Over the past few days, mysterious underground sounds have been heard in Hasori village in Maharashtra's Latur district, causing villagers to fear. Locals reported having heard the unusual subterranean sounds since September 6.

District officials have asked experts from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism to investigate the bizarre events in order to get a scientific explanation.

Also Read | Yellow alert in Mumbai tomorrow. Check latest weather update here

Hasori village is 28 kilometres from Killari, the location of a devastating earthquake that killed almost 9,700 people in 1993. However, according to local officials, no seismic activity has been detected in the region since then.

Read | Firing in police station: Dadar police summon Sada Sarvankar, his son

On Tuesday, Latur district collector Prithviraj B P visited the hamlet for a ground inspection and spoke with the locals. He urged the people not to panic.

A team of specialists from Nanded's Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University will visit the area on Wednesday, officials added.

(With inputs from agency)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens. ...view detail