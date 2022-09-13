Yellow alert in Mumbai tomorrow. Check latest weather update here
Mumbai: Rains are only expected to increase around September 15 - wherein heavy showers may be seen in some parts of the city. Rains will start to recede from Friday onwards.
A day after rain lashed several parts of Mumbai, disrupting normal life, India's financial capital may see light to moderate rain in coming days again, the weather department has predicted. In its forecast, the regional IMD has also predicted the "possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places towards evening/night". The city in general will see a cloudy sky throughout the day.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, and its adjoining Pune, Thande, Palghar and Raigad for Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara will stay on ‘Orange’ alert on Tuesday in view of heavy rain forecast.
Mumbai city, its suburbs, Konkan, and Goa are likely to receive heavy to very heavy downpour in the next two days, according to a private weather forecasting firm. “Rains are only expected to increase around September 15 - wherein heavy showers may be seen in some parts of the city,” Skymet weather wrote in its forecast. Rains will start to recede from Friday onwards, it added.
Rain warnings are segregated into four colour codes - green (no risk), yellow (low risk), orange (medium risk) and red (heavy rain).
Meanwhile, parts of Odisha and West Bengal have also been battered by heavy rain. The state of Jharkhand also saw incessant rains for the past 24 hours following a deep depression over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Speaking of north India, Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts will stay on ‘orange’ alert from Thursday to Saturday owing to ‘very heavy rain’ forecast.
-
Light rain, drizzle expected in parts of Delhi
Light rain and drizzle were expected in parts of Delhi on Tuesday following overnight rain. India Meteorological Department said a depression over Odisha was gradually moving towards central India and moisture-laden easterly winds were now blowing towards Delhi leading to rain in parts of the city after midnight. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, received 9.4mm of rainfall between midnight and 5:30am. Six mm of rain was recorded at Palam during the same period.
-
Assam to introduce law to check human trafficking
The Assam government is planning to introduce a law to check human trafficking, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the state assembly on Monday. He added the proposed law will regulate the employment of domestic help and those who employ them to check human trafficking. “...employers will have to register details of their domestic helps with the nearest police station and also be responsible to provide education and health facilities to them,” Sarma said.
-
SC on Karnataka's hijab row: HC had no option but to interpret Quran
The counsel for the petitioners in the hijab ban row Monday told the Supreme Court the Karnataka High Court did an "objectionable" thing when it tried to "interpret" the Holy Quran and held the headscarf worn by Muslim women was not an essential religious practice. “The courts have institutional incapacity to interpret the Quran, your lordships allow me to say that,” he asserted.
-
Karnataka: Case registered over playing of "provocative song" in front of mosque
The Kalaburagi Police in Karnataka have registered a case against the organizers of a Ganesh Mandali and the DJ Owner for allegedly playing a provocative song in front of a mosque. Read: Ballia man arrested for objectionable post on Prophet: UP Police The case has been registered at the Brahampaur Police Station. The accused are namely Tukaram Mahendrakar, Ambresh Bhovi, two commoners, and one DJ owner named Saleem, according to the FIR.
-
At least 7 charred to death, 10 injured in Secunderabad showroom, hotel fire
At least seven people were charred to death and another 10 were injured when a fire broke out in an electric bike showroom and later spread to a hotel located above in Telangana's Secunderabad late on Monday night. Police said at least 25 people were staying at the hotel. State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, police commissioner C V Anand, director general (fire department) Sanjay Kumar Jain, and other top officials rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operations.
