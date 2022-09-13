Yellow alert in Mumbai tomorrow. Check latest weather update here

A day after rain lashed several parts of Mumbai, disrupting normal life, India's financial capital may see light to moderate rain in coming days again, the weather department has predicted. In its forecast, the regional IMD has also predicted the "possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places towards evening/night". The city in general will see a cloudy sky throughout the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, and its adjoining Pune, Thande, Palghar and Raigad for Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara will stay on ‘Orange’ alert on Tuesday in view of heavy rain forecast.

Mumbai city, its suburbs, Konkan, and Goa are likely to receive heavy to very heavy downpour in the next two days, according to a private weather forecasting firm. “Rains are only expected to increase around September 15 - wherein heavy showers may be seen in some parts of the city,” Skymet weather wrote in its forecast. Rains will start to recede from Friday onwards, it added.

Rain warnings are segregated into four colour codes - green (no risk), yellow (low risk), orange (medium risk) and red (heavy rain).

Meanwhile, parts of Odisha and West Bengal have also been battered by heavy rain. The state of Jharkhand also saw incessant rains for the past 24 hours following a deep depression over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Speaking of north India, Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts will stay on ‘orange’ alert from Thursday to Saturday owing to ‘very heavy rain’ forecast.

