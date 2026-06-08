Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national chief Nitin Nabin has directed the party’s Uttarakhand unit to ensure reports of intra-party differences do not overshadow preparations for next year’s assembly elections or provide the opposition an opportunity to target the government’s performance, people familiar with the matter said. Nabin directs BJP Uttarakhand unit to intensify outreach initiatives

During his visit to the state last week, Nabin met party leaders and stressed the need to set aside differences and focus on the election campaign. According to a party functionary, he also referred to complaints regarding law and order.

“The party president was emphatic that the state unit should follow the example of other BJP-ruled states that have overcome anti-incumbency and returned to power. He said reports of leadership changes should be ignored and the focus should remain on outreach and addressing citizens’ concerns,” the functionary said.

Uttarakhand has traditionally not re-elected governments, but in 2022, the BJP bucked the trend and returned to power under chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“There are leaders who feel the high command should consider the Gujarat model of revamping the cabinet to counter anti-incumbency, but the party chief’s message was to set aside differences and not give the opposition a chance to hurt the government,” the functionary added. Ahead of the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, the BJP replaced then chief minister Vijay Rupani and his cabinet.

“The high command has been apprised of deficiencies in law and order, much of which is attributed to outsiders. Local people have also expressed concern over delays in implementing the land law to protect their rights,” the functionary said.

In 2025, the state cabinet amended the Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950), imposing a complete ban on the purchase of agricultural and horticultural land by outsiders in 11 districts.

“The state has already implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and is serious about religious conversions, but there is growing concern about demographic changes and their impact on law and order,” the functionary said.

A second party leader said concerns over development projects affecting the state’s fragile ecology could also emerge as a challenge.

“There have been protests over large-scale construction linked to the Char Dham Yatra. While the government wants to attract more tourists, concerns remain about the impact on the Ganga riverfront and the hills. Young people, in particular, are worried about balancing development and environmental protection,” the leader said.

People aware of the details said Nabin also instructed the cadre to intensify outreach among youth, who remain concerned about issues such as paper leaks and the shortage of government jobs.

“Teams of party leaders have begun pravaas (travel) across the state. They will hold meetings and assess public sentiment on the ground,” the first functionary said.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP won 47 of the 70 seats, many by narrow margins. Dhami lost from Khatima but later entered the assembly through a bypoll from Champawat. Congress won 19 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents secured two seats each.