Home / India News / On Muslim vegetable seller remark, Nadda warns BJP members against making irresponsible comments

On Muslim vegetable seller remark, Nadda warns BJP members against making irresponsible comments

Suresh Tiwari, the BJP MLA from Barhaj constituency in Deoria district, stirred a controversy after he was purportedly heard telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslims in a video clip.

india Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nadda told office bearers to convey the message that the BJP will not tolerate any irresponsible remarks and that members should not violate the code of conduct.
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has asked party members not to make “irresponsible” comments, a directive that came in the wake of an Uttar Pradesh legislator’s remarks on Muslim vegetable sellers.

Suresh Tiwari, the BJP MLA from Barhaj constituency in Deoria district, stirred a controversy after he was purportedly heard telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslims in a video clip.

Late Tuesday night, the BJP issued a show cause notice to Tiwari, and sought his reply within a week, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

“The party president (Nadda) was extremely upset by the remarks of the MLA; he spoke to the Uttar Pradesh unit chief and said immediate action should be taken,” said a person privy to the details.

The person quoted above said Nadda told office bearers to convey the message that the BJP will not tolerate any irresponsible remarks and that members should not violate the code of conduct.

In the video, Tiwari is heard saying: “One thing you all should keep in mind. I am telling you openly. Do not buy vegetables from mias (Muslim vendors).”

When contacted, Tiwari admitted that he made the remark. He tried defending himself by saying that he did so as a precautionary measure in order to protect people from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after apprehensions that the infection was spreading due to those associated with the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic movement of preachers.

A global religious congregation in New Delhi in mid-March, held by Tablighi Jamaat in defiance of official restrictions in the national capital’s Nizamuddin area, has emerged as a hot spot of the fast-spreading infection.

