Naga abduction case to be handed over to NIA: Manipur CM

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday said the case relating to the abduction of six Naga villagers by armed militants would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), even as he appealed to Kuki groups to help secure the release of the hostages. Manipur chief minister Khemchand also said that the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13 had already been handed over to the NIA for investigation. (@YKhemchandSingh X)

The announcement came during a meeting between the chief minister and a six-member delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC), an apex Naga body, at his official residence in Imphal, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s secretariat.

The statement said the UNC delegation urged the government to intensify efforts to trace the six Naga villagers abducted from Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district. “The Chief Minister informed the UNC delegation that the case of the six abducted Nagas would be handed over to the NIA,” the statement said.

Khemchand also said that the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13 had already been handed over to the NIA for investigation.

The chief minister said search and rescue operations have been underway since May 14 to trace the missing villagers. He appealed to the UNC to help secure the release of 14 Kuki civilians who, according to the government, have also remained in captivity since the violence erupted.

He also appealed to Kuki community leaders to cooperate in tracing the six abducted Naga villagers and urged all communities to support efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Tension between Naga and Kuki groups escalated after twin ambushes in Kangpokpi and Noney districts on May 13 left four people dead, including three church leaders and a Naga man.

According to officials, 31 people abducted during the violence — 14 Nagas, 16 Kukis and one Meitei — have since been released. However, 14 Kukis and six Nagas are still being held hostage.