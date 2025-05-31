Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Nagaland: All 7 NCP MLAs merge with ruling NDPP

ByAlice Yhoshü
May 31, 2025 09:51 PM IST

The NDPP legislature party, which had 25 members earlier, will now be having a majority 32 members in the House of 60

KOHIMA: All the seven Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs in Nagaland on Saturday merged with the ruling Neiphiu Rio-led National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

The Nagaland legislative assembly.
State parliamentary affairs minister KG Kenye said the seven NCP MLA submitted their merger application to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) speaker on Saturday evening.

“The speaker has accepted their submission for merger to the NDPP party,” Kenye said.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, in an official notice, said the members have presented themselves before him on Saturday, and he was in receipt of a letter from NDPP president Chingwang Konyak.

With this development, the NDPP legislature party, which had 25 members earlier, will now be having a majority 32 members in the House of 60.

The NCP MLAs are Namri Nchang from Tening, Picto Shohe from Atoizu, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe from Wokha Town, Y Mankhao Konyak from Mon Town, A Pongshi Phom from Longleng, P Longon from Noklak and S Toiho Yeptho from Suruhuto.

