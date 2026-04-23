Nagaland board declares Class 10, 12 results a day early

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Thursday announced the results for the Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) board examinations for 2026, a day ahead of the previously scheduled date of April 24 due to a technical issue. According to an official notification issued by NBSE secretary-in-charge Rangumbuing Nsarangbe, the early declaration was necessitated by a problem related to the timer system.

According to an official notification issued by NBSE secretary-in-charge Rangumbuing Nsarangbe, the early declaration was necessitated by a problem related to the timer system.

In the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Cass 10 examinations, 16,406 out of 22,765 students passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 72.07%. Aman Kumar of MGM Higher Secondary School, Dimapur secured the top position with 590 out of 600 marks and was awarded the Governor’s Gold Medal. Girls outperformed boys, with 8,888 qualifying compared to 7,518 boys.

For the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 examinations, 13,219 out of 15,468 candidates cleared the exams across streams.

In the Arts stream, Keleno Thorie of Northfield, Khikha topped the list, with 9,945 students passing. In the Science stream, Menguhaankum Chang of St. John Higher Secondary Residential School, Dimapur led the results, with 2,355 out of 2,749 students clearing the exam. In the Commerce stream, Shreya Debnath of Pranab Vidyapith Higher Secondary School, Dimapur secured the top rank, with 919 out of 1,125 students passing.