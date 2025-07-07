Nagpur horror: Wife pins down bedridden husband, lover smothered him to death

A 30-year-old woman in Nagpur has been arrested for allegedly killing her bedridden paralysed husband with the help of her lover, the police said. The crime unfolded in the Tarodi Khurd area and has shocked the local community. The victim had been bedridden for over a year due to paralysis.(Representational Image)

According to police, Disha Ramteke and her lover, Asif alias Rajababu Tyrewala (28), conspired to kill her 38-year-old husband, Chandrasen Ramteke.

The victim had been bedridden for over a year due to paralysis, PTI reported.

According to the police, Disha began an affair with Asif during her husband's illness, but the tensions between them escalated when Chandrasen became aware of the relationship.

What followed after the confrontation, police say, was a cold-blooded plan to eliminate Ramteke.

On Friday, Disha allegedly held down her husband's hands while her lover Asif suffocated him with a pillow. Initially, she claimed he had died of natural causes related to his illness. However, a post-mortem report contradicted her story, revealing signs of smothering, the police said.

When confronted with the evidence during police questioning, Disha broke down and confessed to the crime. She and her lover have been arrested.

The chilling case comes days after a woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly making two attempts to kill her husband and two young sons in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, police said on Friday.

Naina Sharma and her alleged partner Ashish Mishra were in an extramarital affair. They reportedly saw her husband and children as barriers to their relationship, news agency PTI reported.

The incident came to light when the woman, Naina, reportedly attacked Gopal with a knife in his sleep. However, Gopal managed to fight off the assailants. He raised an alarm, which forced Naina and Ashish to flee the scene before they could cause further harm.

In the complaint, the husband also alleged that his wife and her lover first tried to poison him and their two sons — Chirag (4) and Krishna (1.5 years) — by mixing poison in their milk on the night of June 30.